Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis to give 1st state-of-the-city address

× Expand Photo from city of Hoover website Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis is scheduled to give his first state-of-the-city address to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 22.

The speech, for the first time, will be at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa at 4000 Grand Ave. at 11:30 a.m.

Derzis also will be installing the chamber’s new and returning board members for 2026 as part of the chamber’s annual meeting.

The cost to attend the luncheon is $65 per person. Sponsorships also are available from $750 to $3,000. For more information or to make a reservation, call 2050988-5672 or visit hooverchamber.org.