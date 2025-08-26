Hoover Voter Guide: It's election day; polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hoover voters are casting ballots today in a pivotal municipal election that will decide whether longtime Mayor Frank Brocato keeps his seat or if police Chief Nick Derzis takes over leadership of Alabama’s sixth-largest city. Voters are also filling five contested council seats from a crowded field of candidates.

The mayor’s race pits two veteran public safety leaders against one another, while council contests will determine the direction of city policy on growth, finances and community priorities. Two current council members, Steve McClinton and Casey Middlebrooks, already have been certified after running unopposed.

Election Day basics:

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places: 17 across the city, including Hoover Fire Station No. 7 in Inverness, Hoover Fire Station No. 8 in Greystone, Hoover Recreation Center, Hoover Public Library, Bluff Park United Methodist Church, Prince of Peace Catholic, Church Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Riverchase Church of Christ, The Church at Ross Bridge and others. For the full list, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 205-444-7557.

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23

How to follow along:

280 Living will provide live updates here throughout the evening with results from the mayor’s race and all five contested council races. Check back for totals, candidate reactions, and photos from watch parties and polling sites.

Races on the ballot:

Mayor: Frank Brocato (i), Nick Derzis

Council Place 1: Tanveer Patel, Robin Schultz

Council Place 2: Clint Bircheat, Kenneth Cox Jr., Copeland Johnson, Gene Smith

Council Place 3: Liz Lane, Ashley Lovell, Robert Williams

Council Place 4: Christian Coleman, Khristi Driver (i), Donna Mazur

Council Place 5: Steve Lawrence, Derrick Murphy (i)

Updates will be posted below as results become available.

