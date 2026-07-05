Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission to meet July 6

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Feb. 2, 2026.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, July 6, is scheduled to hear a request to approve a stand-alone emergency department for Grandview Medical Center on Valleydale Road near Interstate 65.

The proposed emergency department would be on the south side of Valleydale Road, between the traffic lights at the westernmost entrance to the Southlake community and the Lowe’s Home Improvement store, right next to the Circle K gasoline station and convenience store.

Grandview received state approval for its 11,430-square-foot emergency department at 2137 Valleydale Road in May 2024. The city of Hoover, the Hoover Health Care Authority and area fire and rescue departments supported the location. But the development requires official conditional use approval by the city, and the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission is being asked to make a recommendation to the Hoover City Council.

There are two access points proposed for the new stand-alone emergency department on Valleydale Road, one at the traffic light leading to the Southlake community and a right-in, right-out access point between that traffic light and the traffic light at Lowe’s.

That section of road had about 25,000 vehicles per day in 2024, according to traffic counts done by the Alabama Department of Transportation, and the stand-alone emergency department is expected to generate another 20 vehicles per hour in the peak traffic hours of 7:15-8:15 a.m. and 4-5 p.m., according to a traffic study done by KCI Technologies.

About 60% of the new traffic would be expected to use roads west of the development, while 35% likely would use Valleydale to the east of the development and 5% would use Southlake Parkway to get to and from the development, the study says.

If approved, construction on the development is expected to be completed by 2029, the study says.

In other business Monday, the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission is slated to consider requests to:

Designate six lots in The Preserve community near the intersection of Preserve Way, Restoration Drive and Village Green Way (lots 510, 511, 536, 537, 618 and 619) as cottage lots

Combine two lots owned by Altec Industries at 33 Inverness Center Parkway between Inverness Center Parkway and Heather Lake into one lot. The lots are zoned for planned office use.

Create 47 new residential lots in Phase 5C, Sector 1 of the Everlee community, north of Olivewood Drive

Give approval for Key Advantage Home Care to operate a daytime habilitation and respite services program for people with developmental disabilities at 3309 Lorna Road, Suite 203

Approve public roadway intersection improvements for what is being called the Helena sector of the Blackridge South community

Resurvey five lots on Blackridge Circle (lots 355-359) into four lots

Vacate and dedicate a sewer easement at 1798 Glasscott Trail in the Ross Bridge community

Alter the lot lines between lots 12 and 13 in Cahaba River Estates (1162 ane 1180 Cahaba River Estates)

Reconfigure the lot lines for lot 2159 and create a common area at the end of Butler Road in the Blackridge community

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Hoover City Hall in a work session at 5:30 p.m. and an action meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.