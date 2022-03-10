Hoover police launch 'lock it or lose it' campaign after rash of stolen guns

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it24 Hoover police display 113 recovered guns to demonstrate the number of guns stolen from vehicles in Hoover in 2021 during a press conference on March 10, 2022. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it17 Hoover police Chief NIck Derzis on March 10, 2022, introduces a "Lock it or lose it" campaign designed to encourage people to lock up their guns, vehicles and other valuables. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it27 Hoover police display 113 recovered guns to demonstrate the number of guns stolen from vehicles in Hoover in 2021 during a press conference on March 10, 2022. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it03 Hoover police on March 10, 2022, launched a "Lock it or lose it" campaign to encourage people to lock up their guns, vehicles and other valuables. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it10 Hoover police Chief NIck Derzis on March 10, 2022, introduces a "Lock it or lose it" campaign designed to encourage people to lock up their guns, vehicles and other valuables. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it20 Hoover police Chief NIck Derzis on March 10, 2022, introduces a "Lock it or lose it" campaign designed to encourage people to lock up their guns, vehicles and other valuables. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it29 Hoover police display 113 recovered guns to demonstrate the number of guns stolen from vehicles in Hoover in 2021 during a press conference on March 10, 2022. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it12 Hoover police officers dump out recovered guns to help demonstrate the 113 guns stolen from vehicles in Hoover in 2021 during a press conference on March 10, 2022. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it16 Hoover police display 113 recovered guns to demonstrate the number of guns stolen from vehicles in Hoover in 2021 during a press conference on March 10, 2022. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it30 Hoover police display 113 recovered guns to demonstrate the number of guns stolen from vehicles in Hoover in 2021 during a press conference on March 10, 2022. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it22 Hoover police display 113 recovered guns to demonstrate the number of guns stolen from vehicles in Hoover in 2021 during a press conference on March 10, 2022. Prev Next

Hoover police today kicked off a “Lock it or lose it” campaign designed to encourage people to keep their guns locked in a safe place, following a rash of guns being stolen from vehicles.

Last year, 113 guns were stolen from vehicles in Hoover, and over the past five years, 480 guns were stolen from vehicles, police Chief Nick Derzis said. In the majority of those cases, the vehicles were unlocked, Derzis said.

“We’ve got a growing problem,” the chief said. “Please lock your car. Please don’t leave your guns in your car, and for heaven’s sake, if you’re going to, please lock ‘em up.”

Usually, these car break-ins happen overnight, with thieves going through a neighborhood checking door handles on vehicles, he said.

“If the door handle is locked, they go to the next vehicle,” he said. “If it’s unlocked, what do they do? They get it in and they see what’s there.”

They find, wallets, purses, electronics, money and guns, he said. In fact, out of 335 vehicle break-ins that were reported last year in Hoover, 113 guns were stolen, Derzis said. That means that guns are stolen in one out of every three vehicle break-ins in Hoover, he said.

“It seems crazy,” Derzis said. “But we’re not the only ones. … All over America, this is happening.”

If there are this many guns being stolen from vehicles in Hoover, he can’t imagine how many are being stolen across the metro area, he said.

Most of the guns stolen in Hoover are not recovered, the chief said. The ones that are recovered are usually recovered when someone is arrested for another crime and has the stolen gun on them, he said. Some others are found in traffic stops, he said.

The reality is that most guns that are stolen are used in other crimes, so people have got to be more careful with their guns, the chief said. People are just being too complacent, he said.

“We don’t leave our iPhones in our cars, but we leave loaded guns in our cars,” Derzis said. “It just doesn’t make a heck of a lot of sense.”

Some of the auto burglaries involve smashing a window before entering the vehicle, but most of the time thieves don’t like the noise that comes with that, he said. That means a locked door can be a big deterrent, he said.

Hoover police have an ongoing campaign called the “9 p.m. routine,” whereby they encourage people at 9 p.m. every night to make sure they have locked the doors on their vehicles and homes.

Police also have free guns locks available for Hoover residents at the Hoover Police Department.