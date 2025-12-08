Hoover police officer wins state award for vehicle inspections

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police Officer Paul Lagrone has been named the Alabama Commercial Vehicle Inspector of the Year by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Trucking Association.

Hoover police Officer Paul Lagrone recently was named the Commercial Vehicle Inspector of the Year by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Trucking Association.

Lagrone received the award because of his exceptional dedication, professionalism and commitment to promoting highway safety throughout the city.

Lagrone has been with the Hoover Police Department since August 2016, coming to Hoover from the Woodstock Police Department. He has been assigned to the traffic division about seven years, Assistant Chief Norman McDuffey said.

The traffic unit enforces traffic laws, investigates collisions and works to improve road safety through a combination of enforcement, education and traffic management, McDuffey said. The unit’s responsibilities include issuing citations, investigating traffic crashes and conducting commercial vehicle inspections.

Commercial vehicle inspections contribute to the safety of people who travel in and through city of Hoover by identifying and correcting potential mechanical problems before they cause accidents, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and preventing costly breakdowns and downtime, McDuffey said. Regular checks of critical components like brakes, lights and steering systems help keep drivers and the public safe on the roads and require extensive training, a lot of expertise and a huge investment of time, he said.

“Officer Lagrone excels at all of these duties,” McDuffey said.