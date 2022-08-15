Hoover Public Library is closed all week Aug. 15-21

× Expand Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama

The library was closed on Monday, Aug. 15, and will remain closed until 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, she said.

The granite flooring that is in the lobby, circulation desk area and the main hallway through the middle of the library is being replaced with luxury vinyl flooring because the granite flooring is old, breaks easily and no longer available for purchase for repairs, Borden said.

She believes the granite flooring has been there since the library was originally built 30 years ago, she said.

Additionally, the administrative offices on the first floor of the building are getting new carpet, Borden said.

While the library will be closed all of this week, the Miss Hoover 2023 pageant scheduled to take place in the Hoover Library Theatre this Saturday, Aug. 20, will take place as scheduled, Borden said. The floor replacement work in the lobby should be complete by that time, allowing access to the front stairway leading down to the Hoover Library Theatre, she said.