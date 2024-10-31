Hoover Public Library open for trick-or-treating 12 hours on Halloween 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores/Hoover Public Library Hoover Public Library staff dress up for Halloween in 2023.

If you drop by the Hoover Public Library on Thursday, don’t be surprised to see a lot of superheroes, princesses, witches or zombies walking around.

The library is inviting kids to come trick-or-treating for Halloween at the various staff work stations throughout the library the whole time the library is open, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Of course, kids are invited to dress up in costumes, and some library staff likely will be decked out in costumes as well, Director Amanda Borden said.