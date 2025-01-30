Hoover Public Library to hold 4th Kindness Summit this Sunday, Feb. 2

The Hoover Public Library is holding its fourth annual Kindness Summit this Sunday, Feb. 2, giving volunteers an opportunity to connect with nonprofits in Jefferson and Shelby counties.
The idea is that many people are willing to help as volunteers for various organizations but may not be aware of needs in the community, while most nonprofits are eager to find new volunteers to help serve the community.
This event, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. is designed to connect them.
More than 26 nonprofits are scheduled to be present at the Kindness Summit to answer questions about their missions and outline their needs for one-time or ongoing needs.
The fair will include more well-known organizations such as Grace Klein and the Literacy Council of Central Alabama as well as lesser-known nonprofits such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace and GirlSpring.
The Hoover Public Library also is partnering with an organization called JustServe, which has an online platform that allows the public to view volunteer openings by type of organization and type of activity.
Anyone interested in being a volunteer, whether a teenager needing volunteer hours for school, professionals with specialized skills or retired people looking for ways to give back to their community, are invited to drop by the library and explore opportunities.
Participating organizations include:
- Alabama Environmental Council
- Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership
- Alzheimer's Association of Alabama
- Bell Center
- Better Basics
- CASA of Jefferson County
- Firehouse Ministries
- Friends of the Hoover Library
- Gateway
- GirlSpring
- Grace Klein Community
- Hoover-AHEAD
- Hoover Beautification Board
- Hoover City Schools Foundation
- Inspiritus
- Junior Achievement
- JustServe
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Tennessee and Alabama
- The Literacy Council
- Mpower Ministries
- Royal Family Kids
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace
- Special Equestrians
- STAIR Birmingham
- Travelers Aid of Greater Birmingham
- YouthServe
For more information, contact Shannon Haddock at Shannon.haddock@hooverlibrary.org or 205-444-7820.