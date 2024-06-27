Hoover's 2024 Independence Day fireworks show planned for Sunday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Fireworks burst in the sky over the Hoover Met Stadium during Hoover’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The city of Hoover is preparing for its annual Independence Day fireworks show at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Pyro Shows of Alabama plans to put on a 20-minute display of fireworks at the Hoover Met on Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. The show will be set to music that will be played on 87.9 FM.

City officials are inviting the public to park in the parking lot at the stadium to watch the show. People may bring their own food, but there will not be any food trucks set up for the evening, and guests are expected to clean up after themselves.

Videos from the fireworks shows in 2023 and 2022 also are available for viewing on the Hoover Sun Facebook page.