Hoover's 2026 Household Hazardous Waste Day is April 11

× Expand File photo Residents of Hoover, Alabama, brought roughly 150 tires to the city's 2018 Household Hazardous Waste Day.

The 2026 Hoover Household Hazardous Waste Day is coming up soon on Saturday, April 11, at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

Residents of Hoover and Indian Springs Village can drop off household hazardous waste between 8 a.m. and noon for proper disposal instead of in a landfill.

Accepted items include old paint, tires, pesticides, fertilizers, electronics, ammunition, firearms, medication, cooking oil, auto fluids, batteries and light bulbs. There will not be paper shredding at this event.

This is for residents only; materials from businesses will not be accepted. Proof of residency is required, such as a driver’s license or other photo ID with an address in Hoover or Indian Springs Village. There is no charge to dispose of items; the city is footing the bill on behalf of residents.

The Hoover Public Safety Center is at 2020 Valleydale Road. For more information, visit hooveralabama.gov/309/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day.