Hoover schools foundation to host cornhole tournament

The Hoover City Schools Foundation plans to host a cornhole tournament Aug. 28 in conjunction with the Central Alabama Cornhole Club.

The tournament, which will be a fundraiser for the foundation, is scheduled to be 10 a.m. in the parking lot of The Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway in the Trace Crossings community.

“Cornhole is a game that has grown in popularity, so we decided to take this opportunity to hold a tournament to benefit the Hoover City Schools Foundation,” said Jason DeLuca, president of the foundation’s board of directors. “It’s a family-friendly game and an event that we hope we can grow each year.”

Teams of two people can join the tournament either as social players for $40 or competitive players for $50. The top competitive players will win cash prizes, and top three social teams will win gift cards.

People can register on the foundation’s website: hoovercsf.org or the Central Alabama Cornhole Club website — alabamacornhole.com.

The foundation is looking for businesses to serve as sponsors for the event. Interested businesses can contact foundation Executive Director Shelley Shaw.

“We have several levels of sponsorship that can give businesses of all sizes and means the chance to support our city schools,” Shaw said. “We encourage you to come be part of this very fun day.”

The foundation, which was created in 1992, uses proceeds from its fundraisers to support enhanced academics in Hoover schools, including professional development and grants for teachers with innovative projects and projects that support science, technology, engineering and math education.