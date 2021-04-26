Hoover Service Club to have spring fundraiser luncheon, online auction

The Hoover Service Club is holding an outdoor spring fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens next week to raise money to support numerous charities and college scholarships.

The “Hearts in Harmony Springing Forward Fundraiser” will be in a luncheon format this year on Wednesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at the pavilion at Aldridge. Storyteller Dolores Hydock is the speaker.

Tickets are $75, $50 of which is tax-deductible. The deadline to order tickets has been extended until noon this Friday, April 30. A little more than 50 tickets had been sold as of Monday evening, but there is still room for more, club member Barbara Henry said. "We've got plenty of outside space, even with social distancing," Henry said.

Make an online reservation at hooverserviceclub.com or call Henry at 205-936-0472.

The fundraiser also includes an online auction with bidding opening this Wednesday, April 28, at noon, and closing at 1 p.m. on May 5.

Auction items include:

Seven nights in Antigua for two to four people

Seven nights in Manciano, Italy for four people

A framed Daniel Moore print of Alabama football player Najee Harris hurdling a South Carolina player in 2019

A custom 11-by-14-inch oil-painted portrait by Atlanta area artist Katie Campbell

A hard-carved bluebird house by Richard Strahan

A pamper-mom basket

Two separate collections of gift cards to eight restaurants. The restaurants include Saltgrass, Olive Garden, Vecchia, Longhorn Steakhouse, Mooyah, Panera Bread, Bonefish Grill, MELT, Baha Burger, Ragtime Café, Firebird’s, Taco Mama and Zaxby’s.

A round of golf for four with a cart at Greystone Golf and Country Club

Lunch and a round of golf for four at Hoover Country Club

A beach gear package

A family staycation package

A $50 Saltgrass gift certificate, bottle of champagne and two champagne flutes

A wine package with 12 bottles of wine from California, Spain, France and Portugal

A Royal Cathedral baby blanket

A “green thumb” gardening basket with a $50 gift certificate from Andy’s Creekside Nursery

A framed oil painting of persimmons by D. McDaniel

Any member of the public can participate in the online auction. No luncheon ticket is required, club member Lynda Wasden said. All the auction items can be viewed with descriptions at hooversc2021.ggo.bid.

The menu for the May 5 luncheon includes: chicken with lemon cream sauce stuffed with spinach, garden fresh herbs, panko and parmesan cheese, rolled pinwheel style and sliced; a Southern apple salad; a lightly roasted Roma tomato stuffed with a salad of grilled corn, fresh tomato, baby lima bean, field peas, red and green onion, red and yellow bell pepper and garden fresh herbs in a light, slightly sweet tomato vinaigrette; freshly baked rolls; a warm rosemary potato salad and lemon ice box pie.

Proceeds from the silent auction and luncheon will be used to help various Hoover area charities and to pay for scholarships for students from Hoover.

Because of COVID-19, the Hoover Service Club this past year decided to have two smaller outdoor fundraisers in the fall and spring at Aldridge Gardens instead of one big indoor fundraiser in February at the Hoover Country Club, as has been the practice in previous years.

An “Autumn in the Gardens” fundraiser held in October raised $18,000, and now club members will supplement that money with funds raised over the next week.

The Hoover Service Club this spring is handing out $36,000 in scholarships to 12 students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools with money raised from the previous year. More details about those scholarships will be shared in the June edition of the Hoover Sun.