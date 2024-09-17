Timeless elegance: A glimpse into vintage hat styles at the Hoover Service Club luncheon

Inspired by her mother's interest in fashion and her extensive hat collection, Hoover Service Club member Betty Rollins created a presentation of vintage women’s hats for the first club meeting of 2024.

The hat styles spanned from roughly 1890 to 1990, providing insights into how the 1900s economy and culture influenced the design of hats and clothing. Her showcase was accompanied by songs of each decade, setting the scene for the presentation of each hat.

× 1 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Members of the Hoover Service Club at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Hoover Service Club members promoting their Bingo event at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Member shows off Betty Rollins's hat collection at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Luncheon tables at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Member shows off Betty Rollins's hat collection at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Betty Rollins's hat collection at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Betty Rollins and her mother host present a history of women's hats at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Contributors to the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Exectutive Board of Hoover Service Club at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Member Vicki Nutter in an all pink outfit at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Members of the Hooover Service Club at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Hoover Service Club members in their hats at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Executive board dons hats at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 14 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT (R) Debbie Rutherford and Betty Rollins (L) at the Vintage Hat Showcase during the Hoover Service Club Meeting on September 12, 2024 at the Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

The Hoover Service Club gathers resources to help students and people in the community in need. Their website states, "Today the club is a group of over 140 civic and service-minded women who give their time and talents to help meet the needs in the community through scholarships, community service grants, hands-on service activities and other volunteer opportunities." Their meetings often include luncheons at the Hoover Country Club, where the members socialize and plan for future service projects.

Visit their website to learn more about the mission of Hoover Service Club, how to contribute and how to participate in future events.