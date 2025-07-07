Hoover voters invited to hear from candidates at Aug. 14 forum

Hoover residents will have a chance to hear directly from candidates in this year’s citywide election during a public forum on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center.

The event, moderated by former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, is being presented by 280 Living’s sister paper, the Hoover Sun, in conjunction with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of Alabama. Candidates for mayor and all contested City Council seats have been invited to participate.

The municipal election is set for Aug. 26, with 18 candidates qualifying to run — including two for mayor and 16 for seven seats on the City Council. Mayor Frank Brocato is seeking a third term and faces Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis in the mayoral race.

On the council side, two incumbents — Steve McClinton in Place 7 and Casey Middlebrooks in Place 6 — drew no opposition and will retain their seats without appearing on the ballot. The remaining five council seats are contested, with 14 candidates competing. Three current council members — John Lyda, Curt Posey and Sam Swiney — are not seeking re-election.

The Hoover City Clerk’s Office said it is still verifying that all late filers submitted the required ethics statements, but barring disqualifications, the field is as follows:

Mayor: Frank Brocato (i), Nick Derzis

Council Place 1: Tanveer Patel, Robin Schultz

Council Place 2: Clint Bircheat, Kenneth Cox Jr., Copeland Johnson, Gene Smith

Council Place 3: Liz Lane, Ashley Lovell, Robert Williams

Council Place 4: Christian Coleman, Khristi Driver (i), Donna Mazur

Council Place 5: Steve Lawrence, Derrick Murphy (i)

Council Place 6: Casey Middlebrooks (i)

Council Place 7: Steve McClinton (i)

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 26. Look for a detailed election preview in the August print edition of the Hoover Sun, with additional coverage online at 280Living.com and HooverSun.com.