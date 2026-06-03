Hoover zoning board recommends approval for A2 Church expansion

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover The A2 Church at 6 Greenhill Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, is seeking permission to add 2,000 square feet to its existing 13,000-square-foot building.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission this week recommended that the Hoover City Council allow the A2 Church off U.S. 280 near Inverness to build a 2,000-square-foot addition.

The addition would be on the southeast side of the existing 13,000-square-foot church building, right by Greenhill Parkway, City Planner Mac Martin said.

The property is zoned as a C-2 community business district, and thus the request requires conditional use approval by the City Council, even though the property already is being used as a church. A significant modification to the layout of the church building requires additional city approval.

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Hoover The A2 Church at 6 Greenhill Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, is seeking permission to add 2,000 square feet to its existing 13,000-square-foot building. The addition is shown on the right.

The church also plans to make improvements to the parking area in the rear of its building, which formerly served as the office for a nursery greenhouse that is still on the site, Martin said. The church also must take steps to ensure that parking lot lighting does not overly bleed onto adjacent property in a way that would be a nuisance and make sure the church is in compliance with stormwater regulations, Martin said.

The request from A2 Church now goes to the Hoover City Council for consideration.

The zoning board also on Monday: