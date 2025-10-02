How to Halloween on 280: a local guide to making the most out of this fall season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Asbury United Methodist Church

With Halloween just around the corner, the U.S. 280 corridor has plenty of events for the entire family — and even a few just for adults. Here are some ways to go all out this season, with pumpkin patches and community events across the area.

Harvest Jam at Village Lee Branch: This event will be jam-packed with fall fun while also benefiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Families can expect live music, festive vibes and vendors such as Heavenly Donut Co. and Gumbo to Geaux. The harvest festival will take place on Thursday, Oct. 30, at The Village at Lee Branch, 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, from 6-8 p.m.

Expand The Pumpkin Patch at Old Baker Farm in Harpersville is a longstanding October tradition on U.S. 280

The Pumpkin Patch at Old Baker Farm: A fall favorite in Harpersville, the Old Baker Farm Pumpkin Patch runs Oct. 1-31. Families can visit weekdays from 3-5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m. Admission is $13 per person ($1 off for cash), and children 1 and under are free. Guests can explore the fields, enjoy the seasonal atmosphere and pick out the perfect pumpkin to take home.

Hallow-MEAN GIRLS at Board in Birmingham: If you love the movie “Mean Girls,” this one’s for you. Board in Birmingham, one of The Magic City’s first charcuterie board restaurants, is hosting a Mean Girls-themed Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 3, at 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6, Birmingham. This event will feature games, charcuterie boards and other festivities.

Expand Photo courtesy of Asbury United Methodist Church Truck or Treat at Asbury United Methodist Church always brings out creative costumes, lots of candy and fun for the entire family. It is set this year for Sunday, Oct. 26.

Asbury United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: Don’t miss out on trunks, costumes and candy this fall at Asbury UMC on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m. Bring your best Halloween costumes and enjoy hundreds of decorated cars.

LOCAL GOODIES ON U.S. 280

Grab a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite local coffee shop and check out these great shops to find all things fall — and don’t forget the festive treats.

Jawanda’s Bakery is serving up familiar fall favorites. Options include sweet potato pie, orange creme cheese pie and marshmallow pie. Jawanda’s Bakery is at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 111, and open Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crumbl at Greystone has just unveiled a new fall menu featuring a pumpkin cake cookie, salted caramel cheesecake cookie and cookies and cream cookies. The Greystone location at 5403 U.S. 280, Suite 101, is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Mercantile by Miller has rolled out seasonal decorations in this 280 boutique. Choose from creepy kitchen towels, cinnamon-scented candles and witch decor. The boutique is at 5287 U.S. 280, Suite 249, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rose Gate Design LLC, at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 102, offers home decor, custom floral arrangements, fabrics and clothing. Their seasonal selections are designed to spruce up your home for fall.

COSTUMES GALORE

Discover the best places to find — or create — the perfect Halloween costume.

Expand Photo courtesy of Spirit Halloween Spirit Halloween, the seasonal costume and decor pop-up store, will have a new location on the U.S. 280 corridor, moving to 315 Summit Blvd. at The Summit.

Spirit Halloween, the seasonal costume store, is now open at 5287 U.S. 280. Choose from a wide selection of costumes, accessories and home decor.

Vapor Thrift Store at Greystone is another option for those making costumes from scratch. Vapor is at 5443 U.S. 280, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WeePeat Boutique has a large selection of teen clothing, shoes and gifts that can help complete a Halloween look. Located next to First Watch on U.S. 280, it operates Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chains such as Hobby Lobby, Target and Walmart also carry costumes at a reasonable price.

TRICK OR TREAT HEADQUARTERS

Bring the kids to some of the locals’ picks for “best candy” and “best decorated” neighborhoods.

Griffin Park: A flat neighborhood with a clubhouse and ample parking, making it pedestrian-friendly for trick-or-treaters.

Mt. Laurel: Known for its charming sidewalks and festive decorations, Mt. Laurel provides a safe and lively atmosphere.

Mt Laurel Library Trick or Treat: In addition to neighborhood festivities, the Mt Laurel Library will host Trick or Treat on Friday, Oct. 31. Families can stop by 111 Olmsted Street for candy and allergy-friendly options throughout the day. The event is open to all ages, no registration required.

The Preserve: A large community with nearly 800 homes, The Preserve is renowned for its elaborate Halloween decorations and welcoming atmosphere.

BEYOND THE BLOCK

Warehouse 31 Haunted Attraction: Warehouse 31 in Pelham is billed as one of Alabama’s scariest haunted experiences. The Rigamortis walkthrough takes visitors through more than 50 scenes, while the 3D Experience adds warped visuals and puzzles. Guests can also try a 10-minute escape room or brave the one-night-only “Lights Out Lantern Night,” where visitors face the haunt armed with a single lantern. The attraction is rated PG-13 and not recommended for children under 12 or individuals with certain health conditions. Warehouse 31 is at 3150 Lee Street in Pelham. Learn more at warehouse31.com.

Atrox Factory in Leeds is known as the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Southeast. The haunted walkthrough opens on Friday, Oct. 3, with tickets starting at $30. Details at atroxfactory.com.

Conjure Haunted Attraction is Birmingham’s newest haunted house, located downtown. Along with a frightful walk-through, the warehouse features a Halloween supply shop and monthly rave events. Visit conjurebham.com.

The Great Pumpkin Patch in Hayden will be open Oct. 1-31. Families can enjoy hayrides, inflatables, a petting zoo, live entertainment and a variety of food and crafts.

Helena Hollow runs Oct. 3-31 and offers more than 25 farm activities along with six acres of pumpkin picking. Details at helenahollow.com.

HIDDEN GEMS

Taste of Hoover will take place on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Aldridge Gardens. The event showcases local restaurants and a variety of food styles, paired with live entertainment.

The Oak Mountain Harvest Festival will take place on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join hundreds of families and enjoy hayrides, a vendor market, food trucks, pony rides, crafts and more.

Moss Rock Festival returns Nov. 1-2 and is a way to keep fall celebrations going into November. Expect art and design vendors, a beer garden, cafe and special exhibits.