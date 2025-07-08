How to vote in Chelsea’s 2025 municipal election

Polling location and hours:

Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s on the ballot:

Mayor

Mike Rochester

Cody Sumners

City Council, Place 4

Walter “Ryan” Adams

Arthur Fisher Jr.

Dr. Jeff Honea II

The following candidates were unopposed and will not appear on the ballot. They will receive Certificates of Election at the July 15 city council meeting:

Council Place 1: Johnna Barnes

Council Place 2: Scott Weygand

Council Place 3: Chris Grace

Council Place 5: Casey Morris

Absentee voting:

Voters who have lived in Chelsea for at least 30 days and are registered at that address may apply for an absentee ballot. Applications must include a valid photo ID (or meet the age/disability exception) and must be received by 4 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2025.

How to apply:

Call the City Clerk’s office at 205-678-8455, Ext. 3

Email cityclerk@cityofchelsea.com

Download the application at cityofchelsea.com

How to return:

By USPS mail or common carrier (UPS, FedEx, DHL)

Only one application per envelope; no third-party drop-offs

Completed ballots must include a notarized or witnessed affidavit and be received by noon on Election Day, Aug. 26

Emergency absentee ballots may be available after Aug. 20 for voters with unforeseen circumstances. Contact the City Clerk for details.

For full voter registration information or to update your registration, visit sos.alabama.gov.

Questions? Contact Crystal Etheredge at cityclerk@cityofchelsea.com or 205-678-8455, Ext. 3.