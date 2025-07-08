How to vote in Chelsea’s 2025 municipal election

Polling location and hours:
Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s on the ballot:
Mayor
Mike Rochester
Cody Sumners
City Council, Place 4
Walter “Ryan” Adams
Arthur Fisher Jr.
Dr. Jeff Honea II
The following candidates were unopposed and will not appear on the ballot. They will receive Certificates of Election at the July 15 city council meeting:
Council Place 1: Johnna Barnes
Council Place 2: Scott Weygand
Council Place 3: Chris Grace
Council Place 5: Casey Morris
Absentee voting:
Voters who have lived in Chelsea for at least 30 days and are registered at that address may apply for an absentee ballot. Applications must include a valid photo ID (or meet the age/disability exception) and must be received by 4 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2025.
How to apply:
Call the City Clerk’s office at 205-678-8455, Ext. 3
Email cityclerk@cityofchelsea.com
Download the application at cityofchelsea.com
How to return:
By USPS mail or common carrier (UPS, FedEx, DHL)
Only one application per envelope; no third-party drop-offs
Completed ballots must include a notarized or witnessed affidavit and be received by noon on Election Day, Aug. 26
Emergency absentee ballots may be available after Aug. 20 for voters with unforeseen circumstances. Contact the City Clerk for details.
For full voter registration information or to update your registration, visit sos.alabama.gov.
Questions? Contact Crystal Etheredge at cityclerk@cityofchelsea.com or 205-678-8455, Ext. 3.