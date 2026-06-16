Humanities program explores lesser-known stories behind the Statue of Liberty

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media North Shelby Library The North Shelby Library on Cahaba Valley Road Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

North Shelby Library will host "The Lady: Ten Things You May Not Know About the Statue of Liberty" on Tuesday, June 23, from 9-10 a.m.

Presented by speaker Dolores Hydock, the program is part of the America at 250 series commemorating the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary.

While the Statue of Liberty is widely recognized as a symbol of freedom and democracy, Hydock's presentation will explore lesser-known aspects of the monument's history. Topics will include the origins of the idea for the statue, influential figures involved in the project, changes made to the design during development, the challenges of funding the monument and public reaction to its unveiling.

Known for her engaging storytelling style, Hydock will provide historical context and insights into how the statue became one of the most enduring symbols of the United States.

The program is intended for adults. Registration is required and available online.

The event is sponsored by the Alabama Humanities Alliance.