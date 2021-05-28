I Love America Night back at Wald Park for 1st time since ’18

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Volunteers greet visitors at the 2019 I Love America Night at Vestavia Hills High School. The event returns June 24 to Wald Park this year.

For the first time in three years, Vestavia Hills residents can look forward to enjoying one of the city’s largest events at Wald Park.

I Love America Night is set for June 24 at Wald Park, with festivities beginning at 6 p.m., said Karen Odle, executive director of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

The event was held at Vestavia Hills High School in 2019 due to ongoing construction at Wald Park as part of the city’s Community Spaces Plan and was canceled completely last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Odle said with the event back on this year, she expects a great turnout.

“I think this is going to be the biggest one we’ve had because people are so ready to get out,” Odle said.

With much of Wald Park being completed, it will be a welcome opportunity for many residents to see the park for the first time, Odle said.

The event was first held in 1982 and offers a variety of activities for families and residents to enjoy.

At 6 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting for the grand lawn at Wald Park, which will be complete by that time, Odle said. From 6:15 to 8 p.m., there will be a business expo and free swim for everyone at the new aquatic complex, allowing people who are not pool members to swim for free.

