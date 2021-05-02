In the storm’s path

EF3 tornado leaves behind destruction, devastation along US 280

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Residents in Eagle Point, off of Alabama 119, survey damage and help their neighbors after a tornado ripped through a portion of the neighborhood in Shelby County on March 25.

It was just over a month ago when parts of the U.S. 280 corridor were hit hard by an EF3 tornado that destroyed homes, downed power lines and dropped trees onto busy roads.

The line of storms rolled into Shelby County around 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 25. It was spring break week, so students were not in schools, and many people were traveling.

The tornado touched down in several areas along the 280 corridor. The path went from Oak Mountain State Park down Alabama 119 before heading toward Double Oak Mountain. The communities that took the brunt of the storm included Greystone Farms, Eagle Point, Highland Lakes and Shelby County 41.

The National Weather Service said the tornado traveled 50 miles and rated it an EF3 tornado with estimated peak winds of 140 mph. Even with the severity of the tornado and all the damage, there were no fatalities in Shelby County.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. First responders and neighbors talk with the Hernandez family as they asses the damage to their home after a tornado ripped through a portion of the Eagle Point neighborhood in Shelby County on March 25. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. First responders and neighbors talk with the Hernandez family as they asses the damage to their home after a tornado ripped through a portion of the Eagle Point neighborhood in Shelby County on March 25. Prev Next

Eagle Point

Eagle Point resident Lindsey Hollingsworth said her focus was just to take care of her children. Her 12-year-old son Tucker, said “she kneeled down and started hugging us and getting real close.”

“My instinct was to just take care of my children, stuff can be replaced,” she said.

Greg Hernandez, a college student, was at his home in Eagle Point alone when the storm hit.

“I picked up my dog and ran into the bathroom downstairs; the whole house shook. It was a super loud roaring. When I walked out my basement, all the windows were gone. I’m just in disbelief even though I’m here looking at it,” he said.

The bathroom they were in was completely untouched. A sign above the door had the Bible verse, “Be still and know that I am God,” Psalm 46:10.

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Seen through the exterior wall of the living room of Mel and Carol Balls’ home, Carol Ball walks in the side yard as movers gather the Balls’ salvageable belongings to load onto a moving truck in Greystone Farms on March 29. The Ball’s home was destroyed when a strong tornado moved through the area, destroying and damaging dozens of homes in central Alabama on March 25.

Greystone Farms

The Greystone neighborhood off Hugh Daniel Drive was hit hard, with close to 100 homes receiving damage and 20-25 having to be demolished and rebuilt.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, who served 42 years with the Hoover Fire Department before retiring and running for mayor, said he couldn’t recall any tornado that caused this much damage in the city.

“It was just remarkable we didn’t have more or significant injuries or loss of life,” Brocato said.

There were only two minor injuries reported in the city of Hoover, and the worst was a cut to the head that required some stitches, he said. Both of the injuries were in Greystone Farms, which appeared to be the only community in the city limits of Hoover significantly affected by the tornado, he said.

The homeowners’ association board and residents of Greystone Farms said they were overwhelmed by the generosity and sacrifice of friends and neighbors, not only in Hoover but in the surrounding areas.

“It is amazing to us how many of you have come to our aid following the recent tornado that has decimated our community,” the HOA wrote in a letter to The Hoover Sun. “It will be a struggle to come back from this disaster, but thanks to our residents and the help of our community and friends, we will recover and make Greystone Farms better than ever.”

In all, 57 homes were destroyed or heavily damaged, and 279 homes have either moderate or light damage.

× 1 of 2 Expand Doug Jones holds a stack of family photographs he salvaged from his home in Greystone Farms on March 29. Dozens of homes in Greystone Farms were destroyed when a strong tornado moved through the area, leaving devastation across central Alabama on March 25. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Oak Mountain State Park

Alabama’s largest state park also took a hit from the tornado. With trees down, impassable roads and no power, the park closed for three days while cleanup took place.

Flip Side Watersports, a small, family-owned seasonal outdoor business inside the park, offers boatless wakeboarding pulled by an overhead cable system, an inflatable aqua park, vessel rentals, lite fishing bait/tackle, concessions and equipment. It received devastating damage.

Owner Jeremy Talbot said he wasn’t expecting a tornado to touch down and almost demolish his entire business.

“When it came off [Alabama 119], it lifted up and landed inside OMSP, and where it landed was on our boat launch,” he said. “It was like somebody put a bulldozer there and put the blade down and leveled everything. It traveled in-between the pro shop and the cables. The towers are still standing and the cable control room is still there, but the aqua park room and pavilions are gone. The pro shop is missing windows but still standing.”

After learning that their insurance policy would not be covering any of the damage sustained by the tornado, Talbot realized that he was going to have to accept help from others, and a GoFundMe campaign, which was set at $25,000. Talbot said will get them to full capacity to be able to open Memorial Day weekend.

As of press time, just under $20,000 had been raised. Talbot said any funds received over the goal will be donated at the end of the annual charity event in October.

× 1 of 3 Expand Ciara Taylor and her daughter, Chloe, 6, place personal care donations on a table in the cafeteria at Oak Mountain High School as volunteers collect donations of food, clothing, pet supplies, water, cleaning products and other essential items to aid those in need, following the tornado that hit neighborhoods along Alabama 119 on March 26. × 2 of 3 Expand Evie Mercado hands bags of donations to Michael Zauchin, a teacher at Oak Mountain High School. × 3 of 3 Expand Right: Evie Mercado hands bags of donations to Michael Zauchin, a teacher at Oak Mountain High School. Prev Next

Oak Mountain Schools

As the tornado made its way down Alabama 119, it left behind damage at two Shelby County schools including downed trees, broken windows and damaged buses.

Oak Mountain Elementary and Oak Mountain Middle Schools, located on Alabama 119, were closed for Spring Break. Due to the damage, both schools transitioned to remote learning on Monday, March 30.

The elementary school was able to reopen the following week on April 5.

OMES Principal Jan Curtis said she was so grateful to Superintendent Lewis Brooks and the district leaders who have supported their efforts in cleaning up their campus.