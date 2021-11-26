Independent Presbyterian Church to host 72nd annual Holiday House Tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Independent Presbyterian Church. Decorations in one of the homes on the virtual Holiday House Tour hosted by Independent Presbyterian Church in 2020. The virtual tour and an in-person Holiday House Tea returns in 2021.

Independent Presbyterian Church in Highland Park will renew a church tradition when it hosts its 72nd annual Holiday House Tour fundraiser this month.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the house tour will again be presented virtually, as it was in 2020.

The tour will feature three Birmingham-area homes, as well as Pursell Farms, an outdoor leisure resort in Sylacauga.

However, the event will return to an in-person Holiday House Tea to be at IPC on Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to

4 p.m., along with the release of the virtual tour.

“In these unique times, the tour has adapted, and last year was our first ever virtual Holiday House Tour,” Holiday House Committee Chair Elizabeth Miles said in an IPC news release.

The church got a good response to the inaugural virtual tour in 2020.

“People were excited that we were able to provide a virtual window into a few private homes, especially since we were unable to spend as much time in each other’s homes last holiday season,” IPC Communication Director Lindsay Jones said.

At the in-person tea, attendees “can enjoy the fellowship that was so missed during the height of the pandemic last year,” Miles said.

The Great Hall is decorated by IPC members, and IPC will serve its Holiday House Tea, finger sandwiches and homemade cookies.

IPC will also stream the tour at the tea for attendees to watch.

The net proceeds from tour ticket sales help support IPC Community Ministries, which offers financial assistance, food and other support to needy local families.

The event will benefit First Light Shelter; Children’s Fresh Air Farm, a summer program; and STAIR (Start the Adventure in Reading), through which tutors work with Birmingham second graders.

In 2020, IPC raised funds “at near pre-pandemic levels,” Jones said.

Everyone who purchases a ticket ($35) to the virtual private home tour is also invited to the Holiday Tea.

After Dec. 11, people can still purchase tour tickets and will receive a link. They can watch the tour as many times as they like through Dec. 31.

Tickets can also be purchased as gifts, and IPC will send the link to the gift recipient.

For tickets, call 205-933-3716 or go to ipc-usa.org/holiday-house.html.

