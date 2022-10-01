Indian Springs Kiwanis to hold Halloween Festival on Oct. 23

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Bobo. Indian Springs Kiwanis Club President David Bobo poses with members of the Oak Mountain Robotics team.

The Indian Springs Kiwanis Club will hold a community “Halloween Fest” on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Oak Mountain Middle School from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will raise funds for the Oak Mountain High and Oak Mountain Middle School robotics programs.

The event will feature games, an indoor trunk or treat, a Halloween costume contest, a spaghetti dinner, prizes, and more!

“The Indian Springs Kiwanis Club is proud to host this fun event for our community,” said Kiwanis Club President David Bobo. “It will provide an additional opportunity for both young and old to show-off their Halloween costumes a week early, and it will benefit the incredible robotics programs at the Oak Mountain middle and high schools.”

The club is seeking $1,000, $500, and $250 sponsors for the event. Sponsors will receive special recognition during the event and recognition on the club’s social media.

“The Indian Springs Kiwanis Club selected the robotics programs because they provide wonderful opportunities for students to learn science, technology, engineering, math, and real-world problem-solving skills while competing with students around the world,” said Bobo. “The programs have competed at five WORLDS competitions, won three state championships, won 10 tournament championships, won six robot skills championships, and more.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6 and under. To purchase tickets or make a donation, go to isvkiwanis.org/spaghetti22.

For more information, call 205-613-4114.

– Submitted by David Bobo.