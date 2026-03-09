Indoor golf fundraiser at The Golffice to support Ady’s BiG Army

× Expand Image courtesy of Ady's BiG Army

Ady’s Big Swing will take place Saturday, March 14, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Golffice. The event will feature a series of friendly golf simulator competitions designed to raise funds and awareness for Ady’s BiG Army, a nonprofit that supports adults with disabilities.

Participants will rotate through four simulator bays featuring challenges such as longest drive, closest to the pin, a putting challenge and open play. The event welcomes golfers of all skill levels and aims to combine fun competition with community impact.

Proceeds support Ady’s BiG Army, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities and meaningful work for adults with disabilities, including plans for a future community space in northern Shelby County.

Tickets start at $40 per person, which includes four rounds of golf simulation, a drink and a light lunch. Registration is available at trellis.org/adysbigswing.