Inverness group to host community training at The Exceptional Foundation

Photo courtesy of Dustin Chandler. Dustin Chandler, right, with Columbiana Police Chief Jeff Bowers, left, and Lt. Sasha Lilly Knighten. The Columbiana Police Department completed training with IAG in September.

The Inverness-based Interaction Advisory Group LLC is working to lead the effort to improve interactions with law enforcement and other first responders. It recently announced a collaboration with The Exceptional Foundation to hold training sessions at its location in Homewood.

Both groups believe true inclusion and acceptance for all individuals with special needs is integral for the future. Their collective goal is to improve the interactions between those with special needs and society at large through customized special needs awareness and training.

“IAG is very excited about this collaboration and are very grateful to The Exceptional Foundation for their support of IAG’s mission,” said Dustin Chandler, co-founder and president of IAG. “This allows us to reach more families and assist them with preparing for emergency situations, such as a wandering event, or simply encountering police.

The collaboration with The Exceptional Foundation will allow IAG to have a centrally located training facility for the first responder training, which is specifically designed for first responders, public service officials, private sector workers including teachers and hospitality professionals, caregivers, self-advocates and community members.

It will include a combination of real-world scenarios and demonstrations that allows responders to put their learning into the proper context of their day-to-day profession.

As part of the training, IAG will assist attendees with developing “Safety Action Plans” and provide advice on achieving safe interactions with law enforcement.

IAG was co-founded by Chandler, a special needs advocate and Inverness resident, and Kirchner Group, a boutique firm that has been helping companies create value while promoting values since 1985.

The Exceptional Foundation works to enhance the quality of life for individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities. It provides social and recreational activities designed to promote healthy living, support social relationships, improve functional skills and foster community involvement.

“The Exceptional Foundation believes that the work the Interaction Advisory Group does is absolutely essential,” said Robbie Lee, public relations director for The Exceptional Foundation. “We are thrilled about this partnership and are so excited to help share IAG’s imperative message with not only our participants and their caregivers, but with first responders and the community at large as well. The training that IAG provides makes our community a more inclusive, understanding place, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

The first community development training event will take place Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Any community member or first responder interested in training can email info@interactionadvisorygroup.com to learn more.

To stay updated on upcoming training dates, follow the Interaction Advisory Group on Facebook.