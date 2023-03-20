James Beard finalists headline inaugural Fork & Cork Chef’s Dinner

A signature inaugural fundraiser presented by Medical Properties Trust was announced by Children’s Harbor to support The Harbor Family Center located within the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children headlined by two Birmingham-based restaurants – Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Helen.

Birmingham-based nonprofit, Children’s Harbor, strengthens families of seriously ill children through refuge, respite and resources. The Harbor, located within Children’s Hospital, serves children battling life altering medical diagnoses and their families. Specifically designed to address the mental and physical needs of these families, The Harbor offers access to medically-knowledgeable and licensed counselors and a life skills and education coordinator at no charge to families. Other amenities at The Harbor also include laundry facilities, pinball machines, a library, gymnasium, nap rooms and a barbershop, centered around a family’s needs during hospital stays or treatments.

“We are grateful to be surrounded by such a generous community who is always willing to step up and further our impact,” said Cat Outzen, CEO of Children’s Harbor. “The Fork & Cork Chef’s Dinner is a great opportunity to help The Harbor, and further our mission of strengthening families of seriously ill children.”

Children’s Harbor intentionally sought out chefs in Birmingham that shared their passion for helping those in need. The chefs selected for the inaugural fundraiser are James Beard award-winning Adam Evans from Automatic Seafood and Oysters and five-time semifinalist Rob McDaniel of Helen.

“As a father and husband, I’m honored to support Children’s Harbor and provide a sense of hope for families and children in our community,” said Rob McDaniel, owner and executive chef of Helen. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with my friend Adam to create a unique culinary experience that connects loved ones together over an unforgettable meal.”

Automatic Seafood and Oysters owner and executive chef, Adam Evans, added, “We’re passionate about our community and it’s an honor to help Children’s Harbor work towards their mission of strengthening families of seriously ill children in Alabama. Knowing that we are helping provide families with a place of rest, comfort, and fun makes this dinner that much more meaningful to Rob and me.”

The first and only company of its kind to focus exclusively on hospital facilities in the U.S. and around the world, Medical Properties Trust is the leading sponsor for the event.

“Children’s Harbor was founded by Luanne and Ben Russell to provide resources and services at no cost to families of seriously ill children,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., President and CEO of Medical Properties Trust. “Their mission helps provide counseling, camps, and a home away from home for Children’s of Alabama patients and their families. Our ability to help further their cause and support the mission is very important to us.”

The Fork & Cork Chef’s Dinner will take place at the Historic Kress Building on April 11 with cocktails served at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Attire for the evening will be “smart casual” and tickets for the evening are $750 per person and $1,500 per couple.

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase until Wednesday, April 5. For more information, please visit childrensharbor.com.