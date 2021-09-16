James Spann: Western Hoover overdue for violent tornado outbreak

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210916_hoover_chamber ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist James Spann speaks at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210916_hoover_chamber2 The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and Hoover Restaurant Alliance present a $3,879 check to the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The money was raised from donations by Hoover restaurants during Hoover Restaurant Week (July 23-31). × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210916_hoover_chamber3 Paul Dangel, chairman of the board of trustees, for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, welcomes people to the chamber luncheon at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Prev Next

The western part of Hoover is statistically overdue for a violent tornado because it has been so long since one occurred there, ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist James Spann told the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce today.

The “doomsday scenario” for Hoover is a tornado touching down near the Bessemer Municipal Airport and cutting through Russet Woods and Trace Crossings, taking out Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, the Riverchase Galleria and other businesses along John Hawkins Parkway before heading off toward the Colonnade, Spann told the 117 people gathered at the Finley Center on Sept. 16.

“We have great fear that on that path, if it’s an EF4 or EF5, the death toll could be in excess of 50 or maybe 100 because the response is not proper, simply because we haven’t had one in so long,” Spann said.

“Everybody in Hoover says they only happen in Oak Grove, Rock Creek, Sylvan Springs, McDonald Chapel, Pratt City, Edgewater and Pleasant Grove,” Spann said. “But they don’t always happen there. … They can happen anywhere.”

Spann said the proof of that is the March 25 tornado that tore through West Blocton, Helena, Pelham and the Oak Mountain, Eagle Point and Highland Lakes communities before reaching Greystone Farms and continuing through Shoal Creek, Vandiver and St. Clair County.

He’s very familiar with that one because it damaged his home in Greystone Farms, he said.

The National Weather Service said the EF3 tornado traveled 50 miles with estimated peak winds of 140 mph. Some of the most significant damage was in Eagle Point, but Greystone Farms was hit hard as well with roughly 100 homes damaged, Mayor Frank Brocato previously said.

Spann noted that this past April was the 10th anniversary of the deadly string of 62 tornadoes that tore across Alabama on April 27, 2011, killing 252 people.

The fact that 252 people died that day is inexcusable, Spann said. He takes the loss personally and is in the process of trying to memorize the names of all those who died that day, he said.

“The warnings were excellent that day,” Spann said. In most areas, people had at least 45 minutes to seek shelter, he said.

With the severity of the outbreak, a more reasonable number of people to be killed that day would have been 30, Spann said.

One of the lessons learned from that deadly day is that understanding the physical science of weather is not enough, he said. “We need help from social scientists — people that understand human behavior.”

The No. 1 reason so many people died 10 years ago is “the notion that you should hear some magical World War I war raid siren before a tornado strikes,” Spann said. “You won’t. During a raging storm at 3 a.m., no. You might here one on a sunny day when you’re outside.”

What people really need is a weather radio, and probably less than 15% of people in Hoover have a weather radio, Spann said. “If you don’t have one, go buy one today,” he said.

Also, helmets can save lives, Spann said.

“A $5 bicycle helmet from Walmart would have saved probably 55 lives on April 27, 2011,” Spann said. “We did not do an adequate job of reminding people that this is what they needed to do.”

The peak season for tornadoes begins in November and runs through May, Spann said.

“I think one of the reasons I’m here on this planet is to mitigate loss of life during tornadoes,” he said.

Spann also took time to encourage people to think beyond themselves and find other people in need because they’re all around. He advised people to say an encouraging word to someone else or take time to pray for people.

“We live in a nasty world today,” he said.

He can post a picture of a sunset on social media, and people will start arguing in the comments about former President Trump, President Biden, COVID-19 or masks, he said.

“I deal with trolls, haters and know-it-alls daily,” he said. “We’ve lost our ability to have compassion on others,” especially for people who don’t look like us, think like us or vote like us, he said.

“The reason we’re here is to look after the needs of others. It doesn’t cost you a dime. It costs you a little time to say an encouraging word to somebody else,” he said.

He remembers when he grew up in Greenville in south Alabama how his father abandoned him and his mother when he was in the second grade and how they had to move to Tuscaloosa when he was starting his fifth grade year. They were poor and hurting, and he had no friends, but the principal at Verner Elementary School frequently told Spann that he believed in him and said encouraging things to him, he said. Those words of kindness changed his life, he said.

“Time is the greatest equalizer in life,” Spann said. “Everybody in this room has 24 hours in a day, and that’s it. How you spend it determines who you are.”

If people will use their time to encourage others, “I promise this world will be a better place,” he said.