Jeff Russell announced as new Deputy Fire Chief

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee (right) with new Deputy Fire Chief, Jeff Russell, at the April 20 Chelsea City Council meeting.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee formally introduced the new Deputy Chief, Jeff Russell, during the April 20 Chelsea City Council meeting.

His first day in his new role was Monday and Lee said he is getting acclimated to the department.

“In our line of work, he is very highly respected and we are thankful to have him here with us,” Lee said.”

Mayor Tony Picklesimer read a proclamation declaring April 30th, 2021 as “National Animal Therapy Day and also discussed the “extremely successful” Fire at the Foothills event held on April 17.

“The event was a huge success,” Picklesimer said. ”We had 22 professional teams compete.. Nobody put more into it than [councilman] Scott [Weygand] . We raised just under $7500 for the Chelsea Kiwanis Club and also had the privilege of honoring several people from the original group of 9 that helped form the city. Now we start the 70 day countdown to the Big Kaboom [which will take place July 3].

The council also voted to:

Approve an authorization to the increase in the line of credit at Renasant Bank [for the Chelsea Business Park]

Authorize additional Docuware training for the staff

Authorize the purchase of Delta Software for business license and tax administration in the amount of $8,436.00.

Approval of mitigation rate schedule for the Chelsea Fire & Rescue Department. Those out of the city limits who do not pay or are delinquent on their dues will be billed if services are rendered.

Approval for the purchase of 16 decorative street lights for intersections in teh city to align with the Big Kaboom festivities.

Several annexation requests were approved, totaling just over 300 acres.

J. David & Connie Wooley’s property located at 310 Country Manor Drive, Sterrett, Alabama consisting of 4.5 acres.

Earl & Donna Pate’s property located at 321 Highway 438, Wilsonville, AL consisting of 8.85 acres. And 3.01 acres.

Eddleman Residential, LLC for their property located off of Girl Scout Road consisting of 49.37 acres, 117.38 acres, 2.19 acres and 23.94 acres.

Upcoming dates:

May 4: Council meeting. 5 p.m. precouncil and 6 p.m. council

May 18: Council meeting. 5 p.m. precouncil and 6 p.m. council

May 31: City offices closed Memorial Day

June 26: Bulk trash pick up day