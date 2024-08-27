Jefferson State, Shelby Chamber, 58 INC offering free training sessions

× Expand Jefferson State Community College

Jefferson State Community College, the Shelby County Chamber, and 58 INC are offering a complimentary series of training sessions aimed at local managers, supervisors and leaders throughout October.

The training sessions, which will be offered free of charge, are designed to equip current and aspiring leaders with the essential skills needed to be more effective in their roles.

“This is an excellent training opportunity for individuals identified for more responsibility within your organization,” said Karen Williams, manager of business and workforce development at the Shelby County Chamber. “The training will cover key areas such as leadership, communication, teamwork and managing multiple generations.”

Businesses are encouraged to register their employees for the sessions, though individuals are also welcome to sign up. With only 25 spots available, early registration is strongly recommended.

There are three sessions:

“Building a Leadership Foundation”: Scheduled for October 3 and 4, this session lays the groundwork for effective leadership.

“Leading Through Others”: This session, set for October 11, will focus on the skills needed to lead teams and influence others.

“Leading Oneself”: Taking place on October 25, this session emphasizes personal leadership and self-management.

The chamber encourages participants to follow the recommended sequence. All sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shelby/Hoover campus of Jefferson State Community College, located at 4600 Valleydale Road.

For more information or to register, interested parties can contact Karen Williams at The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542 or via email at karen@shelbychamber.org.