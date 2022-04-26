Jefferson State to hold food service job fair Thursday, April 28

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Michelle Torbor prepares an order of avocado toast for a customer at Taproot Cafe’s grand opening on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Jefferson State Community College is hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 28, for people interested in careers in the food service industry.

The job fair will be in Multipurpose Room 129 in the Judy Merritt Building at Jeff State’s Shelby-Hoover campus at 4600 Valleydale Road in Hoover from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives of about 20 employers are scheduled to be there, including Aramark, emeals, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, Marriott, Pappas Restaurants, Publix, RAM Hotels, Red Cat Coffee House, Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, Tasty Town Greek Restaurant & Lounge, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, The Kessler Collection, Valor Hospitality Partners and Westin Hotels & Resorts.

“The businesses that will be represented at the job fair are actively looking to hire, so this is a great opportunity for anyone interested in working in the food services industry,” said chef Joseph Mitchell, director of Jeff State’s Culinary and Hospitality Institute, in a press release. “We will have employers on hand from hotels, resorts, restaurants, grocery stores and more.”

No registration is required to attend. For more information, contact Mitchell at 205-983-5212 or jmitchell@jeffersonstate.edu.