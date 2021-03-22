Jessi of Jessi’s Law to hold speaking engagement at Asbury UMC

April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, and the woman behind Jessi’s Law will be speaking to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Shelby County on Monday, April 5 at 6:30 at Asbury United Methodist Church.

When Jessi’s Law went into effect Sept. 1, 2019, it permitted the revocation of the parental rights of anyone convicted of first-degree rape or sodomy or incest when the attack results in the conception of a child.

When Jessi was a young girl, she was molested and abused by her parents and eventually impregnated by her father at the age of 12. Jessi’s law states that any parent proven guilty of first degree rape, sodomy or incest will have their parental rights terminated.

The objective was so criminals not have parental rights toward the innocent products of those situations.

The introduction and passage of Jessi’s Law was just one step of her recovery. Now 19, Jessi is sharing her story publicly with others is just another step in that recovery process from victim to survivor.

Jessi’s number one goal in life is to keep other children from going through what she has gone through. She also wants to educate educators and other adults on the signs and symptoms of abused children and to encourage mandated reporting.

The event has limited seating and those interested in attending may call 205-980-4466. For more information on CASA of Shelby County, visit casaofshelbycounty.org.