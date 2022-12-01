JLB President discusses voluntarism at chamber luncheon

× Expand Martina Winston, Dr. Lewis Brooks, Alec Etheredge and Brian Massey pose at the Shelby Chamber Diamond Awards on Dec. 1. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Junior League of Birmingham President Martina Winston, who was the chamber’s Diamond Award recipient for Citizen of the Year in 2021, was the guest speaker at this year’s awards presentation on Dec. 1.

Winston shared about voluntarism and the importance of giving back to the community. Growing up in the South Side of Chicago, she said her greatest mentor was her grandfather. She admired him from a very young age and said he was always doing service for others.

“I never know why he'd drag me to events,” Winston said. “All I wanted to do was stay home and play, but he would say there were other kids who needed help. That instilled in me the power of giving. You never know one small moment will impact someone else. I saw the beauty and compassion and care my grandfather was able to provide to others.”

She said the reason she finds it's so important to give back is because there were men and women and community leaders that supported her growing up and she wants to do the same for others.

Winston said that her grandfather told her before he passed away that whatever you do, make sure you do the things that are most important–the things that truly add value and have an impact

“You never know that one little moment that impacts someone else,” Winston said. “You never know what other people are going through, or what someone else’s story is. I saw some of the beauty and some of the passion and care that my grandfather was able to provide to others.”

Winston said she isn’t involved in so many volunteer efforts for recognition or awards, but simply because God has asked her to ensure she gives of herself as he did to us and that's why she does it.

“As you are doing things within your community, make sure that it's intentional; that you're doing it with purpose and have an impact,” she said.

The chamber presented the Diamond Awards during luncheon, honoring those organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in the state.

A total of 17 individuals or groups received nominations based on:

How they have made a positive difference in the county or a specific municipality

Significant accomplishments achieved by them

How the organization or individual has improved the County or a specific municipality

The full list of nominees:

Alabama Goodwill Industries

Alabama Wildlife Center

Alabaster Veterans Center

Brian Binzer, Administrator for the city of Alabaster

Blanket Fort Hope

Dr. Lewis Brooks, Superintendent of Shelby County Schools

Lisa Strickland Davis, chair of Columbiana Beautification Board

Equip

God Did It Ministries

Cindy Hilbrich

Maurice Mercer, Pelham City Councilman

Arnold Mooney, House of Representatives District 43

Kenneth Paschal, House of Representatives, District 73

Ali Payne, manager of community and senior services for the city of Columbiana

The Arc of Shelby County

Save-A-Life Shelby County

Vineyard Family Services

The winners were:

Citizen of the Year: Lisa Strickland Davis, chair of Columbiana Beautification Board

Nonprofit org of the year: Alabama WIldlife Center

Public servant of the Year (two winners): Dr. Lewis Brooks, superintendent of Shelby County Schools and Ali Payne, manager of community and senior services for the city of Columbiana