Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K is virtual for 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jefferson State Community College A runner crosses the finish line at the 2019 Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama.

Jefferson State Community College is hosting its sixth annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K in a virtual format this year between April 6 and May 6.

Runners have an entire month to improve their 5K (3.1-mile) times and submit their best time via computer to see how they stack up against other runners. Top runners will be highlighted on Jeff State’s website and through social media on graduation day, which is May 7, and overall winners and the top three male and female runners in each age group will be mailed medals.

The race is conducted in memory of Judy Merritt, who served as Jeff State’s president for 35 years and was the first woman appointed as a college president in Alabama. She died in October 2014 at her home in Chelsea less than four months after leaving her job at Jeff State.

All proceeds from the 5K go to provide scholarships for Jeff State students.

The cost to participate is $20 but is reduced to $15 for college students and children ages 18 and younger who use the STUDENT code when registering. There is a “sleep-in 5K” price of $15 for those who wish to donate but not actually run or walk.

All runners and walkers will be mailed a “goody” package that includes a race logo facemask.

To register, visit jeffersonstate.edu/5k. For more information, contact Libby Holmes at lholmes@jefferstate.edu or call 205-983-5230.

