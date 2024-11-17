Junior League of Birmingham's 2024 Market Noel is Nov. 20-23

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Trish Leverett looks at handmade ornaments at the Prodigal Pottery booth during the Junior League of Birmingham’s annual Market Noel event at the Finley Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

The Junior League of Birmingham is holding its 2024 Market Noel holiday shopping event at the Finley Center in Hoover this week.

Customers can shop from more than 100 vendors selling things such as home décor, clothing, jewelry, toys, gift and holiday items, gourmet food and more Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 20-23.

General admission shopping hours are

Thursday, Nov. 21 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There also will be a preview night on Wednesday night and various special events that are part of Market Noel.

“Market Noel provides a great opportunity to get in the holiday spirit, shop from top-notch vendors and get your presents early, all while benefiting the Junior League of Birmingham’s mission of improving the lives of those in the Birmingham community,” said Katie Cotney, this year’s Market Noel chairwoman, in a press release.

The 2023 Market Noel raised more than $226,000 for the Junior League, with proceeds used to provide education scholarships and community assistance grants to various organizations and to help with projects aimed at advancing education, improving health, mitigating crises, promoting safety and overcoming poverty and financial instability.

Organizations benefiting from Junior League assistance this year include the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, Jones Valley Teaching Farm, Girls Inc., Cornerstone Schools of Alabama, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Children’s of Alabama hospital, YWCA and Mothers’ Milk Bank of Alabama.

The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the

Tarrant Mobile Pantry in partnership with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, the organization said. The purchase of five general admission tickets provides all material needed for one day of enrichment for children and their families staying at Children’s of Alabama through the Family Fun Times program. Five tickets to Preview Noel connects Meals on Wheels with homebound seniors during the holidays through food and holiday cards.

“Market Noel has become a beloved tradition that not only marks the start of the holiday season, but empowers us to give back and make meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve,” Junior League of Birmingham President Jessica Hopper said in a news release. “It’s incredibly special to recognize that with each event ticket sold, we’re making a difference for those in need in our community.”

Here are some of the special events that are part of Market Noel:

Preview Noel — Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7-10 p.m.

Participants ages 21 and older can get first dibs on the goods at Market Noel, eat hor d’oeuvres from Tasty Town, hear dueling pianos, participate in a silent auction or participate in a Diamond Drop valued at more than $6,000. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also have a “Build Your Own Seltzer” bar. The first 100 attendees will receive a signature swag bag. Tickets are $55 each and include a Market Noel general admission ticket to be able to return later in the week. There also will be music and dancing.

JLB Hearts Birmingham — Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.

This event will include performances from local area high schools, churches and community organizations. Scheduled performers include the Spain Park High School Sapphires, Vestavia Hills High School Rebelettes dance team, Spain Park High School Dazzlers dance team, Brock’s Gap Intermediate School BG’s dance team, Hoover High School Ten Bucs Worth male ensemble and Grace Note female ensemble, Dance Without Limits group, Dance Et Cetera, Jackson Olin High School performers, a singing Santa and Magic City Disco. Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard will serve as emcee, and there will be a teachers’ lounge to show appreciation for teachers sponsored by Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers.

Milk and Cookies with Santa — Friday, Nov. 22, 3-6 p.m.

For $36, two adults and two children will gain general admission to shopping and get a picture and visit with Santa, along with milk, cookies from Cookie Fix for the kids and refreshments for the adults. Additional family members can be added for $6 each.

Brunch with the Big Guy — Saturday, Nov. 23, 9-11 a.m.

This will include brunch from the Pihakis Group, holiday activities for kids, a reading of “The Polar Express,” mimosas for parents and a picture with Santa provided by Ashley Owens Photography. Tickets are $28. Children’s tickets are $12 each. Attendees will witness Magic Moments reveal a “magic moment” to a deserving child who has a chronically life-threatening medical condition.

Special shopping hours

In addition to general shopping hours, there will be “golden hours” for senior citizens to experience a relaxed shopping experience on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. and “sensory hours” on Friday, Nov. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. for people with unusual sensitivities. During that time, there will be adjusted lighting, lower volume music and bags with sensory items.

For more information about Market Noel or to purchase tickets, visit marketnoel.net.