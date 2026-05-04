Kidcam Camps offer summer activities for kids at Oak Mountain

Kidcam Camps will return to Oak Mountain State Park from May 26 through July 31, operating weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 Terrace Drive.

The camp is open to children ages 5-13 and offers flexible weekly enrollment. Activities include lake swimming, sports, STEM projects, arts and crafts and life skills programming, along with visits to Flip Side Aqua Park, the Wildlife Center and the park’s archery range.

Campers will also participate in themed weeks, talent shows and group activities designed to promote teamwork and creativity. Before- and after-care options are available for an additional fee.

An open house and gear pickup is scheduled for May 22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Oak Room.

The cost is $195 per week, or $175.50 for siblings. Kidcam Camps is accredited by the American Camp Association. For more information or to register, visit kidcamcamp.com or contact 877-454-3226.