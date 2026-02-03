Kids to cross the finish line at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon

× Expand Submitted Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon will take place Saturday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Spain Park High School. This timed, non-competitive event is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade, with participants required to be at least 5 years old on race day.

The program is designed to help children build healthy, active habits over time. In the months leading up to race day, participants work toward completing 25.2 miles through small increments — such as quarter-mile or one-mile runs — tracked by schools or families. On race day, children complete the final mile of the marathon course and receive a finisher’s medal at the track.

There are no winners or awards, but the race is chip-timed so children can see their progress from training through the final mile. Runners will start in grade-level waves, with fifth graders kicking off the event and additional grades following at intervals.

The 2026 event will feature ample parking, a spectator-friendly finish area, and a family-focused atmosphere with food trucks, sports mascots and special guest characters.

Late registration runs from Feb. 2-18 and costs $40. Registration is required to participate and is available at bcbsalkidsmarathon.com.