Kings Home opens new home honoring supporter Ashley Wheeler

On Oct. 26, King’s Home dedicated their Girl's Moderate Youth Program Home as "Ashley’s House" in honor of their beloved donor, Ashley Wheeler, and A2Z Hope Foundation.

Ashley witnessed domestic violence as a child, watching in horror as her father kicked out her mother’s teeth during one of his violent episodes.

Wheeler, her husband and their 7-year-old son moved to Chelsea four years ago. Traveling and living in different cities has been the norm for Ashley and her husband, Zelous Wheeler, a professional baseball player for the Tokyo Giants.

“This donation brings me tears of joy, I know that this house will truly be a home for girls that have been through an enormous amount of trauma during their young lives,” said Ashley Wheeler, King’s Home Donor. “I hope this house will serve as a turning point in their lives, setting them towards a new path away from domestic abuse and violence.”

Ashley hopes to raise more funds to pay for counseling and mental health services for domestic violence victims, and continue partnering with King’s Home, to reach more people with much-needed resources.

King’s Home Moderate Youth Program is the organization’s largest youth program serving a daily maximum of 68 youth (ages 10-19).

Most residents are referred by the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Through specialized programs, King’s Home offers hope to these boys and girls by providing spiritual development, educational support, and counseling services to equip them with the tools to heal from their pasts and succeed in life. Most of all, it’s a safe, loving place where youth find hope and opportunity in a caring Christian home.

King’s Home Moderate Youth Program provides:

Home-Style Environment

Trauma-Informed Care

Counseling (Individual, Family, Group)

Social Skills Development

College/Career Planning

Transportation

Tutoring

Equine Therapy

Art Sessions

Horticultural Garden Sessions

“Youth eligible for this level program may be abused, neglected, or exploited and may exhibit mild and/or occasional behavioral and/or emotional problems,” said Jim Medley, King’s Home. “Ashley’s House is now home to eight female youths.”