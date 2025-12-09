Lake Purdy Dam project expands with new safety tests, higher insurance limits

× Expand David Leung Lake Purdy Dam improvements Construction workers make progress on upgrades to reinforce the Lake Purdy Dam on Nov. 13.

Construction continues on a $28 million rehabilitation project at Lake Purdy Dam, where Central Alabama Water officials have added new safety tests and increased liability insurance for the 115-year-old structure.

Lake Purdy Dam is undergoing structural reinforcement in Phase 1 of the long-term project, which includes installing roller-compacted concrete to strengthen the existing structure. The reservoir serves as a primary drinking water source for communities across the Birmingham metro area, including Hoover, Vestavia Hills and surrounding areas.

“Lake Purdy Dam is a historic structure, and this project presents a generational opportunity to ensure it serves our customers for decades to come,” said Phillip Wiedmeyer, vice chairman of the Central Alabama Water board and a retired engineer.

In addition to the main structural work, the CAW board authorized three new initiatives designed to enhance safety and gather more data on the dam’s integrity: a reservoir dye test, exploration drilling and the installation of a deep foundation system.

The dye test involved releasing two biodegradable, National Sanitation Foundation-approved dye colors upstream to check for seepage pathways. Photos were taken downstream at regular intervals during the test, which was expected to cost $10,000. While some dye may have briefly appeared in the Little Cahaba River and possibly the Cahaba River, officials said there was no risk to water quality or public health.

Expand David Leung Lake Purdy Dam improvements Construction workers modernize and strengthen Central Alabama Water’s Lake Purdy Dam in mid-November.

Schnabel Engineering, the firm overseeing the project, was set to supervise exploratory drilling on the dam’s downstream left side to confirm geological conditions. The exploration was expected to cost around $25,000, covered under the firm’s existing contract.

“While we’re at this point in the project, it makes good business sense to conduct additional exploration before the area is covered with concrete,” Wiedmeyer said. “We can do this at minimal expense and gather data to help inform future decisions.”

On the right side of the dam, engineers will install a deep foundation using micro piles — steel pipes filled with rebar and concrete — topped with a concrete slab. The system is designed to strengthen the foundation ahead of further roller-compacted concrete work. Design is expected to take two weeks, with construction finishing by the end of December. Costs for the deep foundation work will be covered by contingency funds already budgeted into the project.

Expand David Leung Lake Purdy Dam improvements Construction workers modernize and strengthen Central Alabama Water’s Lake Purdy Dam in mid-November.

CAW has stated that Lake Purdy Dam is safe, with no imminent threat to the public. The reservoir was 9 feet below its full capacity as of mid-October due to typical seasonal dryness. According to CAW, it would take more than 7 inches of rain in 24 hours — a 25-year storm — for water to reach the top of the dam.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency classifies the dam as a “high hazard” structure. CAW has emphasized that this designation is based on the dam’s location near residential areas, not on its structural condition.

In response to public concern over insurance coverage, CAW recently increased liability coverage for the dam from $1 million to $10 million. The new policy went into effect Nov. 1.

Lake Purdy Dam was completed in 1910 and raised to its current height in 1929. It stands 73 feet tall and spans 445 feet. The reservoir holds up to 5.6 billion gallons and plays a key role in supplying water to Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Blount and Walker counties.

More information is available online at bwwb.org/lakepurdy.