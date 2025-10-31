Lane closures on Valleydale Road between now and Nov. 28 for utility relocation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabama Power Co. closes one lane of Valleydale Road in the Inverness area for power line relocation on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

There will be occasional lane closures on a 3.5-mile stretch of Valleydale Road between Caldwell Mill Road and Inverness Center Drive between now and Nov. 28, Alabama Power officials announced.

The lane closures are necessary to allow the power company to relocate power lines along the road in advance of a road widening project. The lane closures are slated to occur between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. These hours were selected to help avoid peak school and work traffic and minimize disruptions to the community, power company spokesman Anthony Cook said.

“We appreciate your patience as we complete this important work,” Cook said. “These upgrades are part of our commitment to maintaining a strong, resilient infrastructure for the communities we serve.”

Hoover and Shelby County are partnering with the Alabama Department of Transportation on a plan to widen 3.5 miles of Valleydale Road between Caldwell Mill Road and Inverness Center Drive. The plan is to widen that section of road to five lanes and add a sidewalk on the north side of Valleydale Road.

× Expand Google map modified by 280 Living The city of Hoover and Shelby County are partnering with the Alabama Department of Transportation to widen Valleydale Road to five lanes between Caldwell Mill Road and Inverness Center Drive. The 3.5-mile project is just entering the utility relocation phase, and construction is not expected to start until late 2028.

It has taken 27 years to get the project scope identified, plans drawn and approved, and right of way acquired. Utility relocation is expected to take up to three years and cost $10 million, and Hoover’s portion of that is $2 million.

Construction is expected to cost $45 million, with Hoover being responsible for $8.3 million of that, Reeves said. Shelby County is kicking in part of that $8.3 million.

It likely will be another 1½ to 2½ years before construction can begin, city officials have said.

The construction project is divided into two phases. Phase one from Caldwell Mill Drive to Meadow Drive (past Veterans Park) is estimated to cost $25 million, and Hoover will need to come up with $4.3 million likely by the start of construction in late 2028. Phase two from Meadow Drive to Inverness Center Drive is estimated to cost $20 million, and Hoover’s portion of that is $4 million.