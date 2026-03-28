Lane closures planned on U.S. 280 bridge over Cahaba River

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The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced lane closures on U.S. 280 westbound over the Cahaba River for a scheduled bridge inspection.

The work is set for Tuesday, March 31, weather permitting, and will take place between 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

During the inspection, the outside lane will be closed, followed briefly by the inside lane, as crews examine the bridge structure.

The work follows similar eastbound bridge inspections conducted March 26.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, adjust travel times and follow posted work zone signage.

Additional traffic updates are available at algotraffic.com.