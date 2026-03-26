Lane closures planned on U.S. 280 for weekend repairs

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The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced planned lane closures on U.S. 280 at County Road 41 for asphalt repairs in Shelby County.

Work is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, weather permitting. Closures will occur at various times between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

During the repairs, one lane in each direction will remain open, with all lanes expected to reopen by 4 p.m. daily.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes, adjust travel times and use caution in the work zone.

Additional road information is available at algotraffic.com.