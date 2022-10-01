Leadership Shelby County introduces class of 2023

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. The Leadership Shelby County class of 2023 was recognized at the Leadership Shelby alumni luncheon at Jefferson State University on Aug. 23.

The 32 participants in this year’s Leadership Shelby County class were introduced during an alumni breakfast event Aug. 23.

Chad Scroggins, who serves on the board of directors, addressed the crowd and said these people are already leaders in their communities, and they will be connected with entities and groups that serve others in Shelby County.

“We’re not here to develop you as leaders, we’re here to expose you to opportunities and those opportunities to serve others,” Scroggins said.

He said the program, which began in 1994, is only getting better. Participants complete reviews and provide comments after each class in order for the board to continue to make the program better.

The participants in this year’s class work in government, education, service agencies, banking, manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, legal and religion.

Scroggins said the class is very diverse and everyone in it is unique and has a set of talents. He also shared the importance of service to others.

“If there’s a way you can serve someone else, that's where you’ll make the most impact,” Scroggins said.

Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd introduced the members of this year's class:

► Ainsley Allison, City of Pelham

► Brandon Hamilton, Shelby County Commission Manager

► Brian Puckett, Mayor of Helena

► Brian Wilson, Ebsco Industries

► Chance Hallmark, AmFirst

► Christy Byars, Brookwood Baptist Health

► Christy Ellis Brasher, Ellis Properties, Inc.

► CJ Guercio, BP Payroll Owner

► Derrick Morrissette, Mind of Christ Church

► Dominga Gardner, Jefferson County Commission

► Fred Hawkins, City of Alabaster

► Greg Samuels, University of Montevallo

► Ian Cooley, Spire

► Jackie Montgomery, Shelby County Commission

► Jacob Tidmore, Shelby County Tax Commission

► Jamia Williams, Alabaster City Schools Board Member

► Jay Dennis, First Bank Shelby County

► Kim Kiel, Principal, Pelham High School

► Leah Bigbee, Jefferson State Community College

► Leonard Smith, Southern Company Services

► Mathew Epps, Helena Middle School Principal

► Melissa Youngblood, Shelby County Schools

► Michael Hensley, Shelby County Public Defender

► Mike Evers, SEPCO

► Mimi Penhale, Shelby County Legislative Delegation

► Mindy Dent, The Atomic Agency Partner

► Mitt Schroeder, Central State Bank

► Paul Gilliam, Sain Associates, Inc.

► Phillip Hunter, ALFA/Hunter Trees District

► Ricky Ruston, City of Columbiana

► Shannon Buse, Rux Carter Insurance Agency

► Stephanie Petelos, Boardman, Carr, Petelos, Watkins, Ogle, PC

Leadership Shelby County selects around 30 participants for each year’s class. The program begins with a two-day event in September, where participants learn the dynamics of team building and team bonding.

Over the next eight months, they will participate in full-day sessions that focus on different aspects of the county. These include government, healthcare, education, justice, economic development and tourism before graduation is held in May.

Nominations are always open for people who have demonstrated leadership ability in their field, have exhibited interest and commitment to the future of Shelby County, and have the potential for exercising substantial leadership in the future.

Applicants must live or work in Shelby County to be eligible to participate in the program.

For more information, visit leadershipshelbycounty.com.