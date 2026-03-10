Learn about Alabama raptors at Oak Mountain State Park program

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host “Tiny but Mighty: Birds of Prey” on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The program will introduce visitors to Alabama raptors and highlight how these birds of prey hunt, survive and thrive in the wild. Attendees will have the chance to meet Acer the screech owl and Arthur the merlin up close while learning about their habitats and predatory behaviors.

The program is free with paid admission to Oak Mountain State Park and for overnight guests.