Learn cookie decorating skills at Cat-n-Bird Winery class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whisk Confections

An “Enchanted Garden” cookie decorating class with Whisk Confections will be held Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Cat-n-Bird Winery.

Led by Shannon Lescarini, owner of Whisk Confections, the class will guide participants through the basics of royal icing, including achieving the right consistency, layering techniques and adding texture and detail. Lescarini brings more than 13 years of experience and has taught at CookieCon and Cookie-a-Thon, as well as appearing on ABC 33/40’s “Talk of Alabama.”

Designed for beginners and experienced decorators alike, the class includes cookies, icing, decorating tools, step-by-step instruction, recipes and a take-home box, along with a complimentary beverage.

The event is open to ages 10 and older. Cost is $58 per person, excluding tax, and registration is required. No box sharing is allowed.