Learn the art of nautical-themed cookie decorating at Cat-n-Bird Winery

Cookie decorators of all skill levels are invited to a Nautical Cookie Decorating Class on Thursday, July 16, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cat-n-Bird Winery in Chelsea.

The hands-on class will be led by Shannon Lescarini, owner and designer of Whisk Confections. An award-winning cookie artist with more than 13 years of experience, Lescarini has taught at Cookie-a-Thon and CookieCon, earned a Best of Business 2025 award and regularly appears on ABC 33/40's "Talk of Alabama" to share decorating techniques.

Participants will learn royal icing basics, achieving the proper icing consistency, layering techniques and ways to add texture, dimension and detail to decorated cookies. The class is designed for beginners but also offers helpful tips for more experienced decorators.

Each $58 ticket includes a nautical-themed cookie set, all decorating supplies and tools, step-by-step instruction, a take-home cookie box, recipes used during class and a beverage from Cat-n-Bird Winery. Participants must be at least 10 years old, and each attendee must purchase an individual ticket.

Because of advance preparation for the class, all ticket sales are final. Organizers note that a minimum number of participants is required, and if enrollment is not met one week before the event, registrants will receive either a full refund or the option to transfer to another class.

Registration is required. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit justawhiskaway.com.