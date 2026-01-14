Learn the basics of birding at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Alabama State Parks

Those interested in starting a birding hobby can take part in Wild Wonders: Birding 101 on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The program begins with an introductory presentation covering the fundamentals of birding, followed by an optional guided stroll led by the park’s naturalist team. Participants will learn how to spot and identify common bird species and gain insight into bird behavior and habitats. As a special bonus, attendees will have the opportunity to meet one of the park’s education birds up close at the end of the program.

The event is free for Bronco Wild Pass holders and included with paid admission to Oak Mountain State Park. Gate fees are $5 for adults, $2 for children and seniors.

For more information, contact Oak Mountain State Park at 205-620-2520 or email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov.