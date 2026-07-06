Learn the basics of mushroom identification at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Nature enthusiasts can explore the fascinating world of fungi during "Alabama Mushrooms: Beginner Level" at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, July 11.

The program will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center and is designed for beginners interested in learning more about mushroom identification.

Participants will discover how to recognize common mushroom species found in Alabama while learning about the important role fungi play in forest ecosystems. The program also will cover lookalike species, responsible observation practices and the basics of safe mushroom identification.

Organizers emphasize that the class is strictly educational and will not include mushroom harvesting or consumption.

The program is free with paid admission to Oak Mountain State Park and for overnight guests.

For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.