Learn to identify trees during ‘Trees in Winter’ at Oak Mountain

Oak Mountain State Park will host “Trees in Winter” on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m., offering a closer look at how trees can be identified even after their leaves have fallen. The program will begin at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center and continue with a guided walk through the Treetop Trail area.

Participants will learn how features such as bark patterns, twigs, buds and overall shape reveal a tree’s identity during the colder months, while also exploring how trees adapt to winter conditions. The program is designed to encourage a deeper appreciation for the forest during a quieter season of the year.

The program is free with paid park admission and is open to overnight guests. The Oak Mountain Interpretive Center will serve as the meeting place.

For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.