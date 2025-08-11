Legion FC hosts "Players and Pups" adoption event Sunday

Expand Legion adoption event - 1

Sports fans and animal lovers will have a chance to come together for a good cause when Shelby Humane partners with Birmingham Legion FC for the first-ever “Players & Pups” adoption event on Sunday, Aug. 17.

The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Legion’s training facility, 1021 Dunnavant Valley Road, giving attendees a rare opportunity to step inside the team’s locker room, meet players, take photos and check out adoptable dogs from Shelby Humane.

Giveaways, meet-and-greet opportunities and other surprises are also planned. Every pet adopted during the event will come with a special thank-you gift from the Legion.

“This is such a fun way to bring together sports fans and animal lovers,” said Leah Eagle, public relations manager for Shelby Humane. “Whether you’re looking for a new best friend or just want to meet the players, you’ll enjoy a fun afternoon while helping pets find their forever homes.”

Information: 205-807-0834.