Libraries launch summer reading programs with kickoff celebrations

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media North Shelby Library The North Shelby Library on Cahaba Valley Road Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Two area libraries will celebrate the start of Summer Reading 2026 with kickoff events on June 1.

North Shelby Library will host its Summer Reading Kickoff from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children can stop by the children’s department activity room throughout the day for snacks, crafts and activities celebrating the beginning of summer reading. Admission is free.

Mt Laurel Public Library also will host a Summer Reading kickoff party from 2-3 p.m. in the Ann Price Activity Room. This year’s reading theme is “Unearth a Story.” The event will include treats, crafts and face painting for children.

Participants at Mt Laurel Public Library can log reading minutes through ReaderZone, and goodie bags will be available after readers log 60 minutes.