Lifeline Children's Services celebrates China adoption program

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Lifeline Children's Services × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Lifeline Children's Services × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Lifeline Children's Services Prev Next

More than 300 people gathered June 27 at Church of the Highlands' Grandview Campus to celebrate the impact of Lifeline Children's Services' China adoption program.

The event honored the children and families brought together through the program, recognized the work of Lifeline staff and international partners, and reflected on adoption journeys that could not continue. Organizers also celebrated the community of families and advocates who continue supporting children through adoption and child welfare efforts.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Lifeline Children's Services is the nation's largest evangelical Christian child welfare agency, with offices in 19 states. The organization provides services including private domestic and international adoption, family restoration and pregnancy counseling.

The celebration highlighted the relationships formed through the China adoption program while recognizing the ongoing commitment of families, volunteers and staff who support vulnerable children both in Alabama and around the world.

For more information about Lifeline Children's Services, visit lifelinechild.org.